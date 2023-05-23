Council highlights need for policy to provide owners of electric vehicles with charging stations

Cork county councillors have agreed to write to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan highlighting the need for a national policy to facilitate owners of electric vehicles with charging infrastructure where it is not practically possible to have a home charging point, such as for those living in apartments or terraced houses.

The motion, which was brought before last Monday’s full council meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, was unanimously supported by his fellow councillors.

“Most councillors would have been contacted by people living in such circumstances where they are not able to put in a charging point at home,” Mr McGrath stated.

“There needs to be a policy and that needs to come at a national level.

“We all know the overall aim is to reduce our carbon output by 51% by 2030. The transportation sector has to make the same contribution to that.

“There has been a strong uptake in recent times in electric vehicles,” he added.

“The issue of charging frequently raises itself.

"Unfortunately, that opportunity isn’t available to all homeowners for people who live in apartments, terraced homes, and for people who have a public footpath directly outside their door.

“They can’t run an electric cable across a public footpath. There needs to be clear policies put in place to support those property owners or indeed tenants who want to be able to charge at home.

“If we are serious about achieving our aims in relation to electric vehicle rollout we have to provide home charging or indeed some form of communal charging in apartment blocks for vehicle owners.

“This is critically important and hopefully, the Government will act on this,” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy seconded the motion while Independent councillor Liam Quaide said home charging is an economic necessity.