Ibec calls for focus on housing and infrastructure so Cork can become 'globally competitive' 

Ibec has called on the Government for a greater focus on enhancing housing and infrastructure in Cork to realise its potential to become “a globally competitive location”.

The group that represents Irish business said capacity constraints and labour supply are key challenges facing business growth in Cork, and that there must be greater focus by Government on enhancing quality of life issues, such as housing and infrastructure, which are driving labour shortages in the region.

The call came as Ibec hosted leading voices in regional business at Fota Island Resort in Cork recently as part of its Regional Insights series.

Ibec’s head of regional policy, Helen Leahy, said: “Ibec’s vision for Cork is to realise its potential to become a globally competitive location.

“An inadequate supply of affordable housing is now the single largest impediment to attracting and retaining talented workers, without whom business investment and expansions are not possible.

“Labour shortages are a real concern for businesses in the region.

"People decide where to live and work based on quality of life and access to high quality services and amenities.

“Industry tends to follow talent, and in this regard, the region needs to have all the building blocks in place as the attraction and retention of world-class talent becomes increasingly competitive on a global level,” she added.

The Regional Insight series, sponsored by ESB and Open Eir, heard from expert speakers including Ibec CEO, Danny McCoy, members of the Ibec executive director team, and leading voices in business in Cork, all exploring new ways to drive regenerative growth in the region.

Pictured at the Ibec Regional Insights Series in Fota Island Resort, Cork yesterday were Padraig O'Hiceadha, ESB Strategy Manager, Generation and Trading, Trevor O'Rourke, CEO Fibre Networks Ireland, Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec and Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy, Ibec.

The series presents a unique opportunity for senior business leaders and key stakeholders to gain insights, share ideas and discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for businesses in the region.

Ibec’s priorities for the Cork region include improving accessibility to the region; addressing housing and infrastructure challenges; adapting businesses to the new economic realities; enhancing capacity and skill sets to achieve sustainable development objectives; investing in people and skills; creating competitive advantage through digitalisation; innovation as a key driver of productivity growth; and a fresh take on the drivers of economic prosperity.