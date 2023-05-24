Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 07:00

Ibec calls for focus on housing and infrastructure so Cork can become 'globally competitive' 

The group that represents Irish business said there must be greater focus by Government on enhancing quality of life issues in Cork.
Ibec calls for focus on housing and infrastructure so Cork can become 'globally competitive' 

Pictured at the Ibec Regional Insights Series in Fota Island Resort, Cork yesterday were Padraig O'Hiceadha, ESB Strategy Manager, Generation and Trading, Trevor O'Rourke, CEO Fibre Networks Ireland, Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec and Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy, Ibec.

Breda Graham

Ibec has called on the Government for a greater focus on enhancing housing and infrastructure in Cork to realise its potential to become “a globally competitive location”.

The group that represents Irish business said capacity constraints and labour supply are key challenges facing business growth in Cork, and that there must be greater focus by Government on enhancing quality of life issues, such as housing and infrastructure, which are driving labour shortages in the region.

The call came as Ibec hosted leading voices in regional business at Fota Island Resort in Cork recently as part of its Regional Insights series.

Ibec’s head of regional policy, Helen Leahy, said: “Ibec’s vision for Cork is to realise its potential to become a globally competitive location.

“An inadequate supply of affordable housing is now the single largest impediment to attracting and retaining talented workers, without whom business investment and expansions are not possible.

“Labour shortages are a real concern for businesses in the region. 

"People decide where to live and work based on quality of life and access to high quality services and amenities.

“Industry tends to follow talent, and in this regard, the region needs to have all the building blocks in place as the attraction and retention of world-class talent becomes increasingly competitive on a global level,” she added.

The Regional Insight series, sponsored by ESB and Open Eir, heard from expert speakers including Ibec CEO, Danny McCoy, members of the Ibec executive director team, and leading voices in business in Cork, all exploring new ways to drive regenerative growth in the region.

Pictured at the Ibec Regional Insights Series in Fota Island Resort, Cork yesterday were Padraig O'Hiceadha, ESB Strategy Manager, Generation and Trading, Trevor O'Rourke, CEO Fibre Networks Ireland, Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec and Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy, Ibec.
Pictured at the Ibec Regional Insights Series in Fota Island Resort, Cork yesterday were Padraig O'Hiceadha, ESB Strategy Manager, Generation and Trading, Trevor O'Rourke, CEO Fibre Networks Ireland, Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec and Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy, Ibec.

The series presents a unique opportunity for senior business leaders and key stakeholders to gain insights, share ideas and discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for businesses in the region.

Ibec’s priorities for the Cork region include improving accessibility to the region; addressing housing and infrastructure challenges; adapting businesses to the new economic realities; enhancing capacity and skill sets to achieve sustainable development objectives; investing in people and skills; creating competitive advantage through digitalisation; innovation as a key driver of productivity growth; and a fresh take on the drivers of economic prosperity.

Read More

Cork City Council approves plans for riverside walkway

More in this section

Council calls for scrapping of development levy to be backdated to the start of the year  Council calls for scrapping of development levy to be backdated to the start of the year 
Water disruptions on southside Parts of Cork city centre facing further overnight disruptions on Wednesday night
Man charged with causing criminal damage to 'Shakey Bridge' appears in court  Man charged with causing criminal damage to 'Shakey Bridge' appears in court 
cork businesscork housinghousing crisisibec
<p>The iconic premises hit the market last August with a guide price of €20m.</p>

Sports retailer reportedly acquires former Roches Stores building on Patrick Street

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more