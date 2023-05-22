Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 08:59

Parts of Cork city centre facing overnight water and traffic disruptions

Uisce Éireann has said parts of Cork city’s central island can expect water and traffic disruption on Monday night and early into Tuesday morning.
Parts of Cork city centre facing overnight water and traffic disruptions

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water supply disruptions to parts of Cork’s southside on Monday, with a traffic management system in place throughout the works, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the mains repairs works are scheduled to occur from 10pm on Monday 22 May until 2am on Tuesday 23 May.

The company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply water and traffic disruptions on the south side of the central island of Cork city.

According to Uisce Éireann, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Crosses Green, Proby's Quay, Hanover Mews, Hanover Street, Wandsford Quay and surrounding areas in Cork city, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00062979.

