Plans to build duplex apartments in Cork city appealed

Plans to build duplex apartment units in the Glasheen area of Cork city have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála amid concerns about anti-social behaviour associated with short-term letting.

Applicant O Leary and O Sullivan Developments Ltd lodged the plans with Cork City Council on December 16, 2022.

The proposals consist of the demolition of existing single-storey shed units, and the construction of six residential duplex units consisting of three two-bed ground floor apartments and three two-bed first-floor apartments, incorporating external amenity spaces and terraces, solar panels, a bicycle store providing 10 bicycle parking spaces, a bin store, and landscaping.

The address is St Finbarr’s Park, Glasheen Road, Cork.

CONCERNS

One resident said her key concerns were that the Lough area has subsidence and before any demolition of the current buildings’ site is carried out, she needed reassurance that “due care and fortification is in place to prevent any landslide movement which may effect my home.”

The resident was concerned that wires attached to her home would be compromised as a result of the development.

Another resident said the project would overlook his property resulting in a loss of privacy as well as light and noise pollution. The overshadowing effect of the proposed buildings would lead to a “loss of sunlight” to a garden area.

“This would also result in the depreciation of the value of his property” wrote a planning consultant.

The resident “is particularly concerned that should the occupants of the apartments hold noisy house parties, his enjoyment of the amenities of his rear garden would be severely compromised.” Another resident maintained that the application failed to provide details of the rear shared boundary that abuts their property. “The existing panel fences are not appropriate. Details of bin storage areas and bicycle storage units must also be shown clearly.”

This resident said there is potential for these apartments to attract anti-social behaviour should they be offered for short term lets.

“It is proposed that such apartments in this residential area should not provide for short term letting.” Another resident submitted that he was concerned about the boundary details, privacy, being “overlooked” and the “blocking of natural light.” “My privacy will be seriously impacted, as my kitchen window looks directly on to open area,” he noted.

“I will be totally overlooked by the balcony at the front of the nearest units.” If the development goes ahead in its current form, his property “will be seriously devalued” due to natural light being blocked.

CONDITIONS

Cork City Council gave the plans the green light on April 17 subject to 15 conditions. This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on May 11. The main appellants are Michael Prentice, Niall Murphy, and Meadhbh Sherman.

The case is due to be decided by September 13 this year.