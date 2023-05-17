New planning application for market and apartments at Dennehys Cross site

An artisan market food store and more than two dozen apartments are included in a new development proposal for the site of a former garage in Cork City.

Dennehys Cross Construction Limited has lodged a planning application seeking permission for the mixed-use development at the site of the former Dennehys Cross Garage located on the Model Farm Road close to the Dennehys Cross junction with Magazine Road, Wilton Road and Victoria cross Road.

The proposed development would consist of the partial change of use from commercial to residential, the demolition of the former garage structure and the preservation of the existing 20th century structure on the site, a former butchers, for use as an artisan market food store.

Planning permission is also sought for the construction of a residential development consisting of 30 apartments over four storeys.

The apartments would be made up of nine one-bed units and 21 two-bed units.

Permission is also being sought for a cafe/restaurant unit on the ground floor.

No car parking is proposed with 49 bicycle spaces to be provided under the current plans.

In 2020, the same applicants were refused planning permission for a 45-unit development at the site.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the proposed scheme aims to address previous planning concerns.

“There has been a detailed planning history associated with the subject site including decisions to refuse permission and the reasons for same have been crucial to informing the proposed development.

“Specifically, the applicant has deliberately sought to address the reasons for refusal by coming up with a new approach to the development of the site.

“A new development team, a new approach and a new scheme has been devised all which carefully consider the development constraints and the contexts therein,” it says.

The statement contends that the scheme, if granted permission, would provide “high quality appropriately scaled quality residential development in an area of high demand”.

“This proposal represents a key opportunity for meaningful change in this important urban community as well as providing the context for improving the way in which housing is delivered by focusing on brownfield sites as the mechanism for densifying urban areas,” it continues.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the application by July 5.