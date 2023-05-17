Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 18:16

New planning application for market and apartments at Dennehys Cross site

A planning application has been lodged seeking permission for the mixed-use development at the site of the former Dennehys Cross Garage located on the Model Farm Road. 
New planning application for market and apartments at Dennehys Cross site

The proposed development would consist of the partial change of use from commercial to residential, the demolition of the former garage structure and the preservation of the existing 20th century structure on the site, a former butchers, for use as an artisan market food store.

Amy Nolan

An artisan market food store and more than two dozen apartments are included in a new development proposal for the site of a former garage in Cork City.

Dennehys Cross Construction Limited has lodged a planning application seeking permission for the mixed-use development at the site of the former Dennehys Cross Garage located on the Model Farm Road close to the Dennehys Cross junction with Magazine Road, Wilton Road and Victoria cross Road.

The proposed development would consist of the partial change of use from commercial to residential, the demolition of the former garage structure and the preservation of the existing 20th century structure on the site, a former butchers, for use as an artisan market food store.

Planning permission is also sought for the construction of a residential development consisting of 30 apartments over four storeys.

The apartments would be made up of nine one-bed units and 21 two-bed units.

Permission is also being sought for a cafe/restaurant unit on the ground floor.

No car parking is proposed with 49 bicycle spaces to be provided under the current plans.

In 2020, the same applicants were refused planning permission for a 45-unit development at the site.

A planning statement submitted with the application said the proposed scheme aims to address previous planning concerns.

“There has been a detailed planning history associated with the subject site including decisions to refuse permission and the reasons for same have been crucial to informing the proposed development.

“Specifically, the applicant has deliberately sought to address the reasons for refusal by coming up with a new approach to the development of the site.

“A new development team, a new approach and a new scheme has been devised all which carefully consider the development constraints and the contexts therein,” it says.

The statement contends that the scheme, if granted permission, would provide “high quality appropriately scaled quality residential development in an area of high demand”.

“This proposal represents a key opportunity for meaningful change in this important urban community as well as providing the context for improving the way in which housing is delivered by focusing on brownfield sites as the mechanism for densifying urban areas,” it continues.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the application by July 5.

Read More

Glanmire project has plans revised by its developers

More in this section

gavel Jail for Cork man who assaulted teenager with a claw-hanmer
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob Suspended sentence for Cork man who shared cannabis with friends
Jail for pathological liar who made 'a dizzying number of allegations', many of them of horrifying sexual abuse  Jail for pathological liar who made 'a dizzying number of allegations', many of them of horrifying sexual abuse 
cork development
<p> </p>

Motorbike driver who struck garda with bike in Cork jailed and banned from driving

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more