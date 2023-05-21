Premature homeless death figures 'not suprising' says head of Cork Charity

THE findings of a study conducted by the Health Research Board (HRB) into premature death among people experiencing homelessness doesn’t ‘surprise’ Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners in the slightest.

The Health Research Board published a report of premature deaths among people experiencing homelessness on Wednesday, May 17.

The report used 2019 mortality data among people known to be homeless from closed files in the Coroners’ Service, with a total of 84 premature deaths recorded nationwide.

The study confirmed that 7% of homeless deaths occurred in Cork in 2019.

The report was commissioned by the Department of Health to improve understanding of premature mortality among people who are homeless and to inform healthcare policy and services for this cohort.

The report stated that the majority of those who died had a history of drug and alcohol use, and the deaths were primarily the result of the social determinants of health, including inadequate accommodation, poverty, lack of employment, child and adult trauma, and imprisonment.

Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners said the findings of the report didn’t shock her.

“This report doesn’t surprise or shock me one bit because we know that this is going to happen. Sometimes we can see nearly who it is going to happen to next because their demise is very visible.

"The numbers seeking help are growing. They are very vulnerable. A lot of them may become addicted to drink or drugs because of the pain they are suffering. One person that dies on our streets is one too many,” she said.

Caitriona Twomey, at Cork Penny Dinners, Little Hanover Street, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ms Twomey said a model that works to enhance the situation facing homeless people in society must be implemented by the relevant authorities.

“We need housing, treatment centres, stepdown facilities for people coming out of treatment centres and prisons and wraparound supports. The pandemic had a lot to do with people’s mental health.

"There was nothing put in place to help people cope with that. We just need a plan of action and a model that works. One death is one too many.

“If homeless people are going to die, the word homeless speaks for itself. We need action now. It is absolutely tragic to know we are losing people like this.

The loneliest way to lose a person must be on the streets. They are really isolated and alone,” she added.

'VERY DIFFICULT READING'

“This report makes for very difficult reading,” said Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

“It is a desperately sad state of affairs that vulnerable people have died in such circumstances. Government is working hard to assist people in vulnerable situations and this important work is a priority.

"I am very conscious that behind every statistic is a human story.”

Commenting on the report, HRB Chief Executive Dr Mairead O’Driscoll said: “This evidence can be used to inform policy and develop harm reduction strategies to support and protect those currently living with homelessness.”