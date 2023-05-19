Three arrests made in relation to serious assault of Co Meath teenager

THREE teenage boys have been arrested in relation to the assault of a teenager in Co Meath this week.

The teenage boy received treatment for “serious” facial injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda following the incident, which was video recorded and shared online.

Senior ministers have condemned the “very violent assault”, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemning the “nasty” individuals who took and shared videos.

People have been asked not to share the video in relation to the incident out of respect for the victim.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said people were horrified by the attack and Education Minister Norma Foley said it was not representative of young people in Ireland.

A Garda investigation has been launched into the assault, which occurred in the Navan area on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, Gardai said three male juvenile teens were arrested in the Navan area for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999.

All three are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Co Meath.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to work with the victim and his family.

“An Garda Siochana is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case, we would request that people refrain from sharing this video,” Gardai said.

People with information about the assault are being asked to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.