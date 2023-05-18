Echo journalists receive three Justice Media Awards nominations

Journalists from The Echo have received three nominations for this year's Justice Media Awards.

The awards, organised by the Law Society of Ireland, recognise journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system and legal issues.

"This year, there was a record 340 entries across 15 categories," a spokesperson said. "The competition is growing each year, demonstrating a high calibre of legal journalism in Ireland."

Sarah Horgan was nominated in the Court Reporting category for her feature Every Day is Judgement Day in Cork Courthouse, while Ellen O'Regan was nominated in the Local Journalism category for her article Disability activist Evelyne Cynk hoping to move to Ireland after accepting place on UCC course.

Ms O'Regan was also shortlisted in the Best Newcomer category.

"We are delighted to see Sarah and Ellen nominated in these prestigious awards," The Echo and EchoLive.ie editor Gráinne McGuinness said.

"Both are dedicated and talented journalists and it is fantastic to see their hard work recognised."

The Irish Examiner received five nominations at the awards - with Liz Dunphy nominated in two categories. Sean Murray, Cianan Brennan and Clodagh Finn were also shortlisted for their work.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Law Society of Ireland in June.