Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 12:08

Cork guests to appear on this week's Late Late Show

Noel Gallagher will also appear to discuss his new album
This week's Late Late Show will feature Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

Martin Mongan

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin will be on the Late Late Show on Friday to discuss the big issues facing the country, including housing; and his vision for Ireland as he leads Fianna Fáil into the next general election, as well as Ireland's response to the ongoing refugee crisis came under intense scrutiny this week.

Musician Noel Gallagher will talk new music ahead of his band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds new album Council Skies in June and will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 27.

As Katie Taylor prepares to enter the ring at Dublin's 3Arena this weekend for her first fight on Irish soil since 2016, Ryan chats to the man who helped make it happen, boxing promoter and Matchroom Sports Chairman, Eddie Hearn.

Other guests include Mark Rosenstock Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams.

Cork musician Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill will perform Baby Talk, and Frankie Gavin and De Dannan will perform Gravel Walks and The Green Groves of Erin.

Cork's Crann Centre launches its 5km 'Walk n'Roll' fundraiser

