Cork's Crann Centre launches its 5km ‘Walk n’Roll’ fundraiser

Cork-based charity The Crann Centre has launched its third annual Walk n’Roll fundraiser at its Ovens headquarters with the support of Cork City FC.

The charity provides lifelong, life-changing solutions for children, adults and families living with neuro-physical disabilities and is encouraging people to walk, run, roll, push or pedal 5km between Thursday, June 8, and Sunday, June 11, and raise vital funds.

Walk n’Roll is Crann’s biggest fundraising event of the year and sets participants the challenge of completing 5km however they like.

A fundraising target of €100,000 has been set and Cork City FC will be lending their support as charity partners. The organisation is hoping that teams from businesses across Munster will also sign up to take part.

Cork City FC will be working closely with the Crann Centre throughout the season as part of its partnership.

Superfan and Walk n’Roll Ambassador Cian Hennessy will take to the pitch as club mascot for the big match against Dundalk at Turners Cross on Friday, June 9. There will be a collection at the fixture for Crann, and city fans will also be able to participate in Walk n’Roll by joining the Cork City FC JustGiving team page.

Crann supports people living with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, osteogenesis imperfecta, stroke and other neuro-physical disabilities and their families.

It is seeing a marked increase in the numbers of people contacting them for support.

Crann welcomes three new families each week and now supports over 380 families from Cork, Kerry and across Munster since doors opened in 2018.

Padraig Mallon, Chief Executive of Crann said, “what makes us unique is that we have a two-generational model of care, providing support for the person with disabilities and their family.

“Demand for our services is continuing to increase which is why this fundraiser is so important to us. We now have 380 families registered who receive a broad range of services tailored to their needs. It’s our third year running Walk’n’Roll, and funds raised during 2022 went towards our new accessible playground, an incredible space for families to enjoy and play together.”

The Crann Centre’s team of experts include nurses, occupational therapists, councillors, dieticians and play therapists. It offers holistic care programmes with personalised plans for each person throughout all stages of life.

The centre is home to Ireland’s first fully accessible playground and leisure area. The Impact Hub is an accessible co-working space to include entrepreneurs and professionals with disabilities, while Conservation at Crann is a wheelchair accessible conservation area and nature trail.

Hannah O’Sullivan, Walk n’Roll Ambassador from Portmagee, Co Kerry has participated since 2021.

Hannah said, “Walk n’Roll is a great way to get active in the community while raising much needed funds for the Crann Centre services.

“I have really enjoyed taking part, wheeling to my local village with my family. My mom helped to create posters for the back of my chair to promote the event.

"The Crann Centre has had a very positive impact on my life and I’ve had some really enjoyable experiences, especially the Breaking Barriers Theatre Group and Chat and Connect.

“It was exciting to see the new playground officially open too as I was able to use different types of equipment independently for the first time.”

Cian’s mum Valerie Hennessy said, “we do Walk n’Roll every year as a family.

Cian and his brothers lead the way and raise money to show our appreciation for the support Crann has given our family over the years.”

For more information or to sign up to take part visit cranncentre.ie