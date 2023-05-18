Dara and friends pedal power helps raise €100K

In January 2020, Ballincollig boy Dara Kelleher was just a few weeks shy of his third birthday when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Since then, Dara has received intensive ongoing and successful treatment at the Mercy University Hospital, including over 120 overnight admissions, and he has benefited greatly from the help of the Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service (POONS).

Wanting to give something back, Dara’s parents Couerena and Noel, with the support of family and friends, organised a fundraiser, Dara Gives Back: Pedal for the POONS, with Noel, alongside his friends Mike McGrath, Danny Dwyer and Pearse O’Malley, completing a cycling challenge of more than 1,000 kilometres.

The fundraiser’s target had initially been €30,000, but that had risen steadily, and by Saturday 22 April, when the challenge was completed in a packed Ballincollig GAA clubhouse, with pledges still coming in, the final tally looked set to pass a staggering €90,000.

Barely three weeks after the challenge, Couerena and Noel said they had been blown away to learn it had now passed €100,000, and they said this had been only made possible by the support of the people of Ballincollig and the wider community.

Speaking exclusively to The Echo (through his agent, Noel), Dara said he was very happy that so many people had been kind to the nurses.

“The nurses are always very nice to me, they help me play with my toys,” Dara said.

Dara’s mam, Couerena added: “We’re humbled and overwhelmed at such a huge community team effort, and it just surpassed all we ever thought it would.

“This has just brought people together in such a positive way, and this will help so many families in the future.” Noel described passing €100,000 as “a incredible fundraising milestone”, something which had surpassed all expectations.

“It’s a true reflection of the community spirit and generosity of all of the supporters,” Noel said.

“This money will really help families in Cork and will give the amazing team in the Mercy the recognition and financial assistance to continue the invaluable, world-class service they are providing.” Donal Hannigan, chair of Ballincollig GAA Club, said it was great news.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to see Dara Gives Back hitting €100,000,” Mr Hannigan said.

“A sincere thanks to everyone who donated, supported and volunteered in any way over the last number of months to help Dara Kelleher give back to the amazing POONS at the Mercy Hospital.

“It’s been a humbling experience to all involved to be part of this really worthy cause,” he said.

Paschal McCarthy, CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, said everyone in the foundation had been thrilled at the fundraising effort.

“We would like to congratulate, and sincerely thank, the Kelleher family, and all those involved in Dara Gives Back - Pedal for the POONS, on raising such a phenomenal amount for such a worthy cause,” Mr McCarthy said.

“On average, over 160 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in Ireland. POONS has allowed so many children like Dara to receive vital cancer treatment in the comfort of their own home, helping to cut back on hospital visits and provide support to families during such a difficult time.

“POONS has provided immeasurable support for some of Cork’s youngest patients and their families over the last number of years, and in 2022 alone, the Mercy POONS nurses travelled 18,000 kilometres to provide an incredible 400 home visits to 35 families,” he added.