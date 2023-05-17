Aldi to refresh stores in Cork and across Ireland with green upgrades

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 20:40

Through the Project Fresh innovations, Aldi stores in Cork are significantly cutting their energy consumption with the use of modern and efficient chiller doors and refrigeration systems.
ALDI will invest €7.2m in upgrading six of its stores throughout the country this year, including one in Cork.

Martin Mongan

The stores, including Bandon, will be part of the supermarket’s award-winning Project Fresh retrofitting programme, which overhauls a store’s infrastructure with energy-saving upgrades.

“We are proud to have invested €62m in upgrading our stores since 2016, including our 15 stores in Cork, and this year we will invest €7.2m in a further six store upgrades across the country,” Colin Breslin, managing director Buying and Services Ireland, said.

“For our Cork customers, it means that when they shop at Aldi, they are shopping with a business that is acutely aware of our impact on the environment.

“The savings that we make through a programme like Project Fresh mean we can continue to invest in our store network to improve and enhance the in-store experience for our customers and, most importantly, guarantee the freshest produce at the lowest prices.”

The programme reduces each stores environmental impact while allowing Aldi to reinvest savings made in its store network to improve the overall shopping experience for customers.

Some of the upgrades includes new store chiller doors, which will reduce refrigeration energy consumption by approximately 20%; latest generation CO2 refrigeration packs, which make energy savings of 18% when compared to the same store in the previous year; and the installation of LED lights, which use 60% less energy per year.

