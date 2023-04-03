Father's concern over lack of support for Cork teen

A CORK father has hit out at the lack of support for young people with mental health issues, as his daughter has been left waiting months for services despite concerns over her mental health and self-harming.
The father, who wished to remain anonymous, highlighted the need for the Government to ensure that services like Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and Tusla, the child and family agency, are equipped to support children and their families.
Speaking to, he explained that his teenage daughter, showed no concerning signs until September last year, when she started missing school and exhibiting worrying signs of mental health issues.
Despite concerns over her mental health and self-harming, she is yet to receive an appointment date for mental health services, after her case was passed from CAMHS to Jigsaw and back again.
“There would be concerns over her mental health,” the father said.
“She has self-harmed as well.
“She’s just being passed from pillar to post and back again."