Suspended jail term for ‘money mule’ who had €91,000 diverted to his Cork bank account

Judge Helen Boyle imposed the two-year jail term and agreed to fully suspend it at Cork Circuit Criminal Court
Detective Garda Seán Sheehan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau testified that the accused man, Kenoly Ugbodu, made 30 withdrawals through currency exchange bureaus in Dublin over a period of 72 hours, totalling €65,000. A further €10,000 was spent in making purchases at mobile phone stores.

A 19-YEAR-OLD “money mule” who had €91,000 diverted to his bank account in Cork and withdrew €65,000 of it in the course of the next three days for organisers of the scam has been given a two-year suspended jail term.

Defence barrister Tom Power said the accused was under the direction of members of a criminal gang at the time although he was not a member of this gang. From limited resources, the teenager brought a total of €2,000 compensation to court.

Mr Power said the balance of €16,000 was recalled by Bank of Ireland for the true owner of the cash “when the bank realised something was going on”.

Ugbodu pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of money laundering by having €91,000 cash in his account back in September 2017.

Det Garda Sheehan explained that the €91,000 was an invoice redirection scam whereby a company due to receive a substantial payment from another firm has their bank account details altered so that it is sent to an account belonging to someone not entitled to receive any money.

The teenager was arrested and interviewed and he made full admissions. He said he was approached through Snapchat and asked for his account to be used in exchange for a small payment.

Mr Power suggested that the accused was not a member of the gang that organised the crime.

“He has expressed shame and regret at being involved in this matter. He was young and naïve,” said Mr Power.

