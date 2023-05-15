Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 21:52

Prize for Midleton Tidy Towns group

The Midleton Tidy Towns group were successful after they submitted details about the role their volunteers play within the greater Midleton hinterland.
Some of the volunteers with Midleton Tidy Towns Association with gardening equipment which was presented to them by Benecol Ireland, cholesterol lowering brand, in a community awards scheme.

John Bohane

Midleton Tidy Towns group recently cleaned up when they emerged as one of the winners of this month’s community giveaway from cholesterol lowering food brand Benecol.

Benecol, together with Karen O’Donohoe from Change X, are giving away prizes to local communities nationwide as part of their Heart of the Community campaign.

To enter all groups need to do is let Benecol know what needs they meet and cater for within their local community.

They received their prizes at a presentation on Friday.

Fiona Stack who is a member of Midleton Tidy Towns said they were thrilled to win the prize. 

"We were thrilled to win clean-up equipment. Since we lost most of our equipment, we’ve been fundraising to collect more of it. 

"When we saw Karen O’Donohoe from ChangeX post about Benecol’s community giveaway, we decided it would be worth a shot.” 

Laura O’Connell, Marketing Manager for Benecol Ireland said getting involved in your local community helps create a more positive lifestyle. 

“We all know that the road to a happy heart isn’t just about diet. It’s about making positive changes to your lifestyle. What better way to keep your heart smiling by getting involved in your local community, whether it’s gardening, hiking, reading or just getting together with other people.

“At Benecol we believe in living healthy, happy lives, and in order to do so, you need to have a healthy, happy heart. We want to show our support for community groups across Ireland by running the Heart of the Community campaign this summer,” she added.

The competition which has been running since March is set to run until the end of August.

Benecol are calling on all community groups to let them know on their social pages what they need for their community, and they might emulate Midleton Tidy Towns and win some great prizes.

