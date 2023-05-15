Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 14:03

Cope Foundation is looking for volunteers

Cope supports 2,800 people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across a growing network of more than 70 locations in Cork city and county.
Cope Foundation is looking for volunteers

Cope Foundation is putting out a call for new volunteers to fill roles requiring a wide range of skills. Pictured are Megan, person supported by Cope Foundation, Lynsey Kelleher, Cope Foundation Volunteer. Pic: Aoife O'Connell

Martin Mongan

Cope Foundation is putting out a call for new volunteers to fill roles requiring a wide range of skills. The call comes during this National Volunteering Week, which runs until May 21, which amplifies the incredible stories of volunteering in communities across the country.

Cope was founded by volunteers 66 years ago and currently has about 90 volunteers who are involved in a range of activities which include music, drama, art, independent living skills, community outings, and gardening.

Cope supports 2,800 people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across a growing network of more than 70 locations in Cork city and county.

Lynsey Kelleher, who has been a Cope Foundation volunteer for five years, said: “You walk out the door feeling like you’ve achieved something and it costs you nothing.

“You won’t be lonely if you’re a volunteer, you make friends and it’s very sociable.”

If you are interested, contact volunteer co-ordinator Milly Farrell, on 021 4643294 or email volunteer@cope-foundation.ie

Read More

Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork

More in this section

Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork
Emergency services rescue driver after car goes off Cork harbour earlier this evening Emergency services rescue driver after car goes off Cork harbour earlier this evening
Bafta Television Awards 2023 Siobhan McSweeney thanks the people of Cork as she scoops Bafta
charitycommunity & volunteering
<p>The Rescue 115 helicopter at the scene. Picture: Castletownbere Coast Guard</p>

American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more