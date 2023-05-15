Cope Foundation is looking for volunteers

Cope Foundation is putting out a call for new volunteers to fill roles requiring a wide range of skills. The call comes during this National Volunteering Week, which runs until May 21, which amplifies the incredible stories of volunteering in communities across the country.

Cope was founded by volunteers 66 years ago and currently has about 90 volunteers who are involved in a range of activities which include music, drama, art, independent living skills, community outings, and gardening.

Cope supports 2,800 people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across a growing network of more than 70 locations in Cork city and county.

Lynsey Kelleher, who has been a Cope Foundation volunteer for five years, said: “You walk out the door feeling like you’ve achieved something and it costs you nothing.

“You won’t be lonely if you’re a volunteer, you make friends and it’s very sociable.”

If you are interested, contact volunteer co-ordinator Milly Farrell, on 021 4643294 or email volunteer@cope-foundation.ie