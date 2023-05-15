Pictures: Gurranabraher Credit Union marks 60 years of lending

GURRANABRAHER Credit Union held an open day tea party in the Bakers Road office recently, to celebrate the day it took its first savings deposits on May 5, 1963.

The founding committee met in 1963 in the basement of the church in Gurranabraher and decided to start a savings club to commence on May 5, 1963, with the sum of 5/- (5 shillings) being agreed as the most suitable amount for entry.

Pictured are, Linda and Owen Roche, at the Open Day to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Gurranabraher Credit Union, founded on the 05th May 1963, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bakers Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Chairperson of the credit union Michael O’Connell welcomed everyone including special guest Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Damian Boylan to the event.

Mr O’Connell thanked everyone for their hard work, including volunteers and staff for making the day such a wonderful success.

Pictured are Credit Union staff, Stephen Feeney, Clara Thompson, Lesley Ann Donovan, Ursual O'Donovan and Brian Neville, at the Open Day to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Gurranabraher Credit Union, founded on the 05th May 1963, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bakers Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We were delighted to welcome so many members and friends of the credit union, as well as some relatives of our founders who attended,” he said.

Mr O’Connell recalled the great dedication and work put in 60 years ago to start the Credit Union.

Pictured is Emily Field with Vincent Ahern, at the Open Day to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Gurranabraher Credit Union, founded on the 05th May 1963, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bakers Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Over the 60 years since 1963, the Credit Union has gone from strength to strength with assets today of over a hundred million euro and two modern offices serving the members who live and are in employment in the northside community.

Mr O’Connell said:

“This is a very special day for the Credit Union: 60 years’ serving the community of Gurranabraher, Knocknaheeny, Churchfield, Sundays Well and Hollyhill.”

Pictured holding the signed Original Minutes from the first Credit Union meeting is Marie Burke O'Sullivan, next to an image of her father Denis Burke, founding member of the credit union, at the Open Day to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Gurranabraher Credit Union, founded on the 05th May 1963, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Bakers Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

He also thanked all the current members and former members of the board of directors for their valued contributions to the development of the Credit Union.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Damian Boylan congratulated the credit union on its 60th birthday and for their major contribution in the area, supporting the community and schools through their community and education sponsorship programme.

Pictured are, Michael O'Connell, Vice Chairperson Gurranabraher Credit Union, Rachel Hill and Niamh O'Mahony, Gurranabraher Credit Union Knocknaheeny branch and Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, at the Open Day to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Gurranabraher Credit Union, founded on the 05th May 1963, at Gurranabraher Credit Union, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mr Boylan added that the work of credit unions will continue to be at the heart of the local community.

Gurranabraher Credit Union has many events planned throughout 2023 for this anniversary year.