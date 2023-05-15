Pictures: Gurranabraher Credit Union marks 60 years of lending

GURRANABRAHER Credit Union held an open day tea party in the Bakers Road office recently, to celebrate the day it took its first savings deposits on May 5, 1963.
The founding committee met in 1963 in the basement of the church in Gurranabraher and decided to start a savings club to commence on May 5, 1963, with the sum of 5/- (5 shillings) being agreed as the most suitable amount for entry.
Chairperson of the credit union Michael O’Connell welcomed everyone including special guest Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Damian Boylan to the event.
Mr O’Connell thanked everyone for their hard work, including volunteers and staff for making the day such a wonderful success.
“We were delighted to welcome so many members and friends of the credit union, as well as some relatives of our founders who attended,” he said.
Mr O’Connell recalled the great dedication and work put in 60 years ago to start the Credit Union.
Over the 60 years since 1963, the Credit Union has gone from strength to strength with assets today of over a hundred million euro and two modern offices serving the members who live and are in employment in the northside community.
Mr O’Connell said:
“This is a very special day for the Credit Union: 60 years’ serving the community of Gurranabraher, Knocknaheeny, Churchfield, Sundays Well and Hollyhill.”
He also thanked all the current members and former members of the board of directors for their valued contributions to the development of the Credit Union.
Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Damian Boylan congratulated the credit union on its 60th birthday and for their major contribution in the area, supporting the community and schools through their community and education sponsorship programme.
Mr Boylan added that the work of credit unions will continue to be at the heart of the local community.
Gurranabraher Credit Union has many events planned throughout 2023 for this anniversary year.