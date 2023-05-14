Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 21:00

Busy Cork roundabout to be revamped

The roundabout is located on a busy intersection
The roundabout, formally known as the Annabella Roundabout, is located by the intersection of the N20 and N72 on the west side of Mallow town and is one of the busiest roundabouts in Cork.

Amy Nolan

MALLOW roundabout is set to be given a “fresh new look”, according to a local councillor.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said that that Cork County Council will be revamping the busy roundabout “in the near future”.

“The Kanturk-Mallow Municipal District officials and gardening staff will be examining the roundabout over the next few weeks and will revert with a design,” Mr Murphy said in a social media post.

The plan, Mr Murphy said, is to “remove everything currently in the roundabout” - including the red ‘Mallow’ signs - and start from scratch.

“I am really looking forward to seeing a fresh new look for the roundabout.

“I have asked that biodiversity and pollination be incorporated into the design,” Mr Murphy said, adding that he will keep constituents informed of updates as they become available.

