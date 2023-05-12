Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 20:53

Sneak peak: Shein pop up shop opens in Cork city

The Shein pop-up kicked off with an exclusive opening party this evening, May 12, giving media and influencers a first glimpse of the store in Cork city centre.
SHEIN have officially launched their first Cork pop up shop on Opera Lane.

Elaine Whelan

The pop-up shop is set to open to the public on May 13, and will remain open until May 17.
Tiktok stars James Doyle and Jim O’Flanagan were in attendance at the Cork store, which was stocked with the latest styles.

Cork shoppers will be able to visit the Shein shop from 9:30am tomorrow morning.

"There are lots of extras in store for those in attendance, with a free gift for the first 100 shoppers on the opening day, and a free gift for those who complete an in-store survey (while stocks last)."

SHEIN will be making a monetary donation and also donating all remaining stock from their pop-up shop to their charity partner, The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

