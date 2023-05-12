Mercy hospital shortlisted for prestigious award

MERCY University Hospital Cork (MUH) has been shortlisted for the finals of the prestigious State Claims Agency’s Enterprise Risk Network Recognition Awards 2023.

The Irish Prison Service and the OPW have also been shortlisted alongside the hospital in the Collaboration Award category and are among a total of 22 finalists in the Enterprise Risk Network Recognition Awards.

Overall, there were 101 entries in seven categories. The winners will be announced on Thursday at an event in Dublin.

The awards celebrate best practice enterprise risk management being undertaken by State authorities across Ireland and focus on risk initiatives that safeguard staff, the public, and others impacted by the activities of State authorities.

MUH’s Hospital Watch programme, a proactive crime programme in partnership with An Garda Síochána, was the initiative shortlisted in the Collaboration Award category.

Hospital Watch is about giving hospital management and staff a structure to reduce crime and fear of crime in their hospital by working in partnership with An Garda Síochána. Local gardaí helped with setting up the programme and providing support and crime prevention advice.

Head of regulatory service and chair of the Hospital Watch Working Group, Damian Harrington, said:

"Both MUH and An Garda Síochána are delighted to receive this prestigious nomination for the collaborative work in place via our Hospital Watch initiative.”

Deputy director of the State Claims Agency, Pat Kirwan, congratulated all finalists and said organisations across the State saw the critical value and importance of the work of health and safety risk management professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said: “The shortlist of projects includes a wide variety of risk initiatives which safeguarded staff, members of the public and others impacted by the activities of State authorities. We look forward to recognising the good work undertaken to help ensure we are safe in our work.”