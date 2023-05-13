Cork judge 'pushing community service' in light of prison overcrowding

A sentencing judge said he was pushing community service in light of the widely reported overcrowding of Irish prisons.

Judge Colm Roberts made that known in a case where a man who was convicted for threatening behaviour under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act faced the prospect of a jail term.

What put Alan Quilligan at risk was the fact that he was threatening towards random members of the public on the forecourt of a garage in Cork, and the fact that he had 122 previous convictions, including ten for the same offence of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

“I am pushing community service – especially with overcrowded prisons,” Judge Colm Roberts said.

The judge told the 31-year-old he could do 120 hours of community service.

Judge Roberts explained to the young man that with community service, it was only possible if a defendant agreed and wanted to do it. Quilligan said he would do it.

Judge Roberts said the accused should work with his drink problem and indeed his difficulties with his temper when he is in contact with the probation service to see if he is found suitable for such work by the probation service.

Sgt. Ciarán Kelleher said Alan Quilligan of no fixed address came to the attention of gardaí on January 10 when there were reports of a man acting aggressively towards members of the public at Circle K, Bandon Road.

“Alan Quilligan was extremely irate and had a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath. He failed to comply with gardaí and refused to relax.

"He remained in an abusive manner, shouting insults and abuse randomly towards members of the public who were present.

“Garda Emmet Long arrested Alan Quilligan and charged him with being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour. He replied to each charge by telling Garda Long to ‘f*** yourself’,” Sgt Kelleher said.