Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 17:01

Man fined after being caught selling counterfeit Westlife t-shirts outside Cork concert 

On the three charges related to casual trading offences, the judge then fined him €500 on each one.
Man fined after being caught selling counterfeit Westlife t-shirts outside Cork concert 

Westlife on stage who played to over 75,000 people over two nights at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

A 52-year-old man selling counterfeit Westlife t-shirts outside their concert venue in Cork despite a garda warning not to sell his merchandise in the particular area took the prospect of a criminal prosecution as one of his occupational hazards.

Liam Byrne of 68 Berryfield Road, Finglas, Dublin, pleaded guilty to the casual trading offences at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said he told the 52-year-old to leave the area on the night and he did – but he returned 15 minutes later. In court he pleaded guilty and said he did not want a solicitor. 

Asked by Judge Roberts if he wanted to say anything in his own defence he had nothing to say. The accused had a similar previous conviction.

Judge Roberts asked: “Have you anything to say or is it just part of the business – do you just take the risk (of criminal prosecution for his actions)?” 

Liam Byrne replied to the judge: 

“The way you say it is the way it is.” 

On the three charges related to casual trading offences, the judge then fined him €500 on each one.

The offences were of having no casual trading licence, non-display of casual trading licence and refusing to produce a casual trading licence.

Sgt Lyons set out the background to the offence: “On August 12 2022 at round 11pm, I was on duty on Monahan Road on the night that Westlife were playing in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

“I observed Liam Byrne standing in the middle of the road. He was in possession of counterfeit Westlife t-shirts and was engaged in casual trading. 

"I informed him that he was outside the casual trading area for the concert and directed him to leave the area. He said he understood and left but he returned 15 minutes later.

“I asked him if he was in possession of a casual trading licence and said he said he was not. The t-shirts were seized."

More in this section

'A great place to do business': €127m expansion of Cork PepsiCo plant welcomed 'A great place to do business': €127m expansion of Cork PepsiCo plant welcomed
gavel Man to appear in court in relation to alleged assault in West Cork
Gay Rainbow Flag Cork to celebrate LGBTI+ Awareness Week with a series of events
cork court
<p>A pioneering member of An Garda Síochána was pushed off the side of a car speeding from a drugs transaction and as a back wheel of the car rolled over her it was her worst ever feeling of fear and helplessness and she thought – “I am going to die.” </p>

Garda thought she was 'going to die' as car speeding from drugs transaction rolled over her 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more