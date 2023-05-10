Cork people urged to protect Ireland's oceans on World Ocean Day

Environmental charity Clean Coasts is asking volunteers in Co Cork to sign up to request a free clean-up kit and take action on World Ocean Day this June.

With less than a month to go World Ocean Day which is celebrated on June 8, Clean Coasts is encouraging people to get out and help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean, and marine life.

This June, Clean Coasts will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

For the past 20 years, Clean Coasts has been working to create tangible and immediate improvements to Ireland’s coastal environment, involving thousands of volunteers removing large quantities of marine litter from the coastline each year.

The focus of this year’s World Ocean Day will be on the 30x30 campaign which highlights that in order to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilise the climate, it’s crucial that 30% of the planet’s lands, waters, and ocean be protected by the year 2030.

With marine litter becoming a global problem for humans and marine life alike, Clean Coasts has been working with communities to tackle the issue, making sure litter is collected and disposed of properly for a cleaner ocean and greener world.

Communities in Co Cork have demonstrated their desire to be part of the solution by taking part in several beach cleaning calls to action.

Coastal Communities manager, Sinead McCoy, said: “Happy 20th birthday to the Clean Coasts community. Let’s celebrate by working together to protect our coastlines and waterways.

“The Clean Coasts network has over 2,000 groups working across Ireland to clean up Ireland’s coastline, beaches, and waterways.

"Join us in our clean-up efforts and let’s continue to make a positive impact and celebrate the incredible natural environment Irish has to offer.”

To request a kit, go to cleancoasts.org.