Cork City Fire Brigade save dog in river rescue

Cork City Fire Brigade have been commended for their ‘pawsome river rescue’ following their rescuing of a dog from the river Lee.

The small terrier found herself in trouble late Sunday night, May 7, as it fell into the water near Camden Quay.

Passers-by alerted the emergency services when the dog’s cries could be heard coming from the river.

Cork City Brigade were quick to respond to concerns from the public and swiftly set about to retrieve the distressed animal.

Members of the rescue team lowered a fireman on a stretcher down into the water from the quay above and successfully hoisted the small dog to safety.

The Cork City Fire Brigade took to social media to share the news of their successful canine rescue, saying:

“Another Pawsome river rescue was performed last night. Swift water rescue teams entered the river to help a very cold and scared dog whose cries had been heard by a passer-by. She is currently on her way to making a full recovery.”

This most recent rescue by the fire service is among a string of successful missions to retrieve endangered animals in Cork.

Last November, Cork City Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a dog caught in a housefire is now on the mend after being resuscitated with a special Pet Oxygen Mask.

Max, was rescued from a home in Dillon’s Cross where it was believed that a house fire was caused by a charging electric scooter.

The small terrier who was rescued from the Lee and Max the labrador are just a few of the furry friends getting a new LEASH on life thanks to the team at Cork City Fire Brigade.