Plan submitted to Cork City Council on works to repair section of crumbling quay wall

REPRESENTATIVES of private landowners whose responsibility it is to repair a section of damaged quay wall in the heart of the city have submitted a plan for repair works to Cork City Council.

A collapse of a portion of the northern quay wall near South Gate Bridge last August marked the latest in a number of quay wall collapses along that stretch of the south channel of the River Lee.

The incident in August left a sizable hole at a section of quay wall which abuts a privately-owned car park.

In an update at a city council meeting on Monday evening, the council’s director of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy said a plan for restoration works has now been submitted to the local authority.

“Representatives of the property owners have submitted a method statement to Cork City Council to restore the quay walls,” he said.

“The council will continue to engage with the representatives, to establish a restoration timeframe.”

Mr Reidy was responding to a question submitted by Independent councillor, Kieran McCarthy, who sought an update on the matter.

Cork City Council had previously said it had sent correspondence to the persons responsible for the privately owned lands where the collapse took place seeking “urgent engagement” and advising them of their responsibility to arrange for repair works to be carried out.

Last December, the council said it was “engaged with the site owners to resolve this matter”.

“In accordance with Section 8 of the Derelict Sites Act 1990, before making any entry on the register in relation to any land, the local authority being Cork City Council must give to any owner and occupier notice of our intention to make such entry and shall consider any representations any owner or occupier may make in writing within such period as may be specified in the notice and may either make the entry or not as we think proper having regard to such representations,” a spokesperson for the council told The Echo.