Scramblers not for kids: Cork gardaí crack down and warn parents of serious consequences

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan from Mayfield Garda Station is pleading with the public to report incidents of children with scramblers. He stressed that parents buying the vehicles are putting the lives of their children and others at risk.
Five seizures have been made in the Mayfield/Ballyvolane area in recent weeks and Supt O’Sullivan is keen to get the public on board to identify as many incidents of scrambler misuse in the city as possible.
Gardaí are implementing a crackdown on the vehicles and warned there will be consequences for parents or any adult responsible for supplying a child with a dangerous vehicle.
Supt O’Sullivan said the situation was a safety issue and that residents of some estates have found themselves terrorised by the relentless use of scramblers by young people.
“An Garda Síochána in Cork City have seized a number of scrambler bikes from children in the past number of weeks,” he told.