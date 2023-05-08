Scramblers not for kids: Cork gardaí crack down and warn parents of serious consequences

A TOP garda in Cork City has highlighted the dangers of scrambler bikes in young hands and warned parents against giving them to children, following reports that some minors are receiving them as confirmation gifts.

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan from Mayfield Garda Station is pleading with the public to report incidents of children with scramblers. He stressed that parents buying the vehicles are putting the lives of their children and others at risk.

Five seizures have been made in the Mayfield/Ballyvolane area in recent weeks and Supt O’Sullivan is keen to get the public on board to identify as many incidents of scrambler misuse in the city as possible.

Gardaí are implementing a crackdown on the vehicles and warned there will be consequences for parents or any adult responsible for supplying a child with a dangerous vehicle.

Supt O’Sullivan said the situation was a safety issue and that residents of some estates have found themselves terrorised by the relentless use of scramblers by young people.

“An Garda Síochána in Cork City have seized a number of scrambler bikes from children in the past number of weeks,” he told The Echo.

“Scramblers or mini motorised motorcycles are motorised vehicles and are legally termed as MPVs [mechanically propelled vehicles] governed by Section 30 of the Road Traffic Act 2004.”

Supt O’Sullivan described giving scramblers to minors as completely inappropriate.

“Scramblers are being purchased for children as confirmation and communion gifts.

"We have come across children as young as 10 driving these dangerous vehicles without tax or insurance.”

The senior garda highlighted the consequences for adults supplying children with scramblers.

“I wish to advise parents that it is an offence to supply an MPV to a person under 16 years of age for use in a public place,” he said. “In this section, ‘supply’ includes supply by way of sale, hire, loan, gift or other means of making the vehicle available to a person.

"A person who contravenes this section is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding €3,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.”

A number of incidents were reported to gardaí in relation to scramblers in recent weeks.

Supt O’Sullivan said: “The public has been fantastic in working with us on this issue to date. We are getting calls on a daily basis which we hope can continue over the coming weeks.

"We are very anxious to stamp out this issue completely before a child seriously injures themselves or someone else or worse still is responsible for a fatality.”

Gardaí in Cork have issued a statement in relation to the matter.

“The use of scramblers and indeed quad bikes are not toys, they are heavy, dangerous pieces of machinery that can cause life changing injuries or death,” the statement read. “It is known that impacts often happen on areas of uneven ground or as a result of unstable vehicles, especially in the hands of children leading to people falling and landing awkwardly or the vehicle landing on the rider. The dangers that these machines pose means they are not suitable for children.

“Please note, estate roads, green areas and public parks are not a suitable place for these vehicles to be operated [if used in public spaces the Road Traffic Acts apply and users/owners may be liable to prosecution for any breach of the Acts].”