Postmasters call on the people of Cork and beyond to help keep post offices open by using them

Postmasters have called on the people of Cork and beyond to use their post office in order to sustain local services which support communities and businesses.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) annual conference took place at the Maryborough Hotel in Douglas at the weekend and general secretary Tony Howard said members of the public have a central role to play in keeping their local post office open — “by using it”.

Mr Howard said the post office network has been “evolving year on year” and offers “comprehensive banking services”.

“An advantage of the post office is that these services can be accessed in-person in almost 900 locations — the largest retail network in the country,” he said.

“Our network is playing the leading role in keeping financial services available locally, following the withdrawal of other banks.

“Post offices also offer collection of social welfare, payment of utility bills, parcel services, State savings, and licence renewal.”

IPU president Seán Martin greeting Tánaiste Micheál Martin who opened the conference. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mr Howard said cash withdrawn at the post office has a “significant multiplier effect for other shops and services within the community”.

“By deciding to value and use the local post office, people influence the future and keep services available for everybody, and importantly for those who are not online,” he said.

Ahead of the conference, Mr Howard thanked Paddy O’Shea, postmaster for the past 42 years at Upper Aghada in East Cork, who retired from the IPU’s executive committee after long service.

“Paddy O’Shea has served his community with huge commitment and consistency through his work with the IPU,” said Mr Howard.

“He has been an IPU executive member since 2000 and served two terms as president. We thank Paddy and wish him every health and happiness.”

The union’s annual conference was officially opened by Tánaiste Micheál Martin on Saturday.

IPU president Seán Martin said postmasters are working closely with the Government and An Post to develop and evolve the services which the public can use.

“To sustain our network, the public has its role to play too,” he added. “Our message is simple — use your post office and encourage others to use it too.”