Tánaiste launches internet and technology agreement in Cork city national school

Tánaiste Micheál Martin recently launched an internet and technology safety agreement in a Cork city primary school.

Scoil Phádraig Naofa Primary School, Rochestown has established a whole school agreement that is designed to get the best possible use out of their IT and social media needs for the entire school community.

Scoil Phádraig Naofa principal, Edward McCarthy, explained: “We worked over a period of 18 months with our pupils and parents to come and develop whole school guidelines. It brought the whole school community together to work for the best outcomes for the pupils. It wasn’t about banning anything, it was about giving pupils the message that all technology isn’t bad,” he added.

Dr Maureen Griffin, who is a forensic psychologist and expert in the area of online safety, held several workshops with pupils and seminars with the school parent body.

(back row) Ashleigh O'Brien, Reiltin Flynn, Cillian McAuliffe, (front row) Chris Macklin, Sophie Leonard, Hugh O'Sullivan, all sixth class pupils at Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown, Cork.

This culminated in the Scoil Phádraig Naofa Internet and Technology agreement, explained Mr McCarthy, adding the agreement was compiled with the views of parents, staff and pupils all taken on board.

“What came back really was the need for support for all,” he said. “Our focus was aimed at simplifying how best we can help our pupils and families. The main areas that people requested support in were the age of use, screen time, sleep guidelines, unknown online friends, and security privacy. We now have a document and school guidelines in respect of these areas.

“This agreement will hopefully be able to protect the pupils online and enables the parents and teachers to give the same consistent message,” he added.

“It makes it easier for parents when they know what age they should perhaps introduce technology to their children.

"We will give advice on the amount of screen time, sleep guidelines, and what they should do if they encounter unknown people trying to contact them. It is all about getting that healthy balance between using it properly rather than giving the message about not using it at all.”