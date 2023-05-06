Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 08:30

Councillor welcomes funding of over €491k for northside community projects

“I welcome Minister Darragh O'Brien’s SEEP allocation for 2023 totalling €491,600 - Cork City Council's highest allocation to date within the SEEP programme,” Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald
Cllr Tony Fitzgerald pictured outside St Vincent's GAA which has been allocated funding under the SEEP (Social Economic and Environmental Plan) 2023 programme.

Amy Nolan

A Cork city councillor has welcomed an increase in funding this year for projects across the northside to help and advance communities in areas such as education, family support and sport.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that funding to the tune of over €491,000 has been secured for a number of initiatives under the SEEP (Social Economic and Environmental Plan) 2023 programme by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

“I welcome Minister Darragh O'Brien’s SEEP allocation for 2023 totalling €491,600 - Cork City Council's highest allocation to date within the SEEP programme,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Cork City Council, he said, received 20 proposals from across the community for this year’s SEEP call.

“There are 15 projects that are receiving funding through this SEEP allocation benefitting a diverse group right across the area linking into and further embedding the SEEP themes,” he continued.

Groups to receive funding include The Kabin Studio, St Vincent’s GAA Club and St Mary’s Senior Citizens.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the funding of community projects in line with the development of new housing under the regeneration project is essential.

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan was adopted by Cork City Council in November 2011.

The masterplan involves the demolition of 450 houses and the design and construction of 650 new homes.

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project includes a number of phases of demolition and new-build housing projects, to be delivered over a long-term period.

The vision of the CNWQR strategy is to “create better homes, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better and safer streets, squares, and parks”.

The SEEP is described as “a multifaceted approach to regeneration” in line with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and National Development Plan (2018) policy.

northside
