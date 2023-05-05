Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:21

Bus Éireann female driver recruitment day in Cork on Sunday 

Open day in Bus Éireann, Capwell Depot on Sunday, May 7, from 10am to 4pm
Rasa Mikalauskiene, Rachel Cahill, Klaudia Minto, Jieleng Chalmers and Ann King promoting the upcoming female recruitment open day in Bus Éireann, Capwell Depot on Sunday May 7 from 10am to 4pm. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Eoin Kelleher

Bus Éireann is to host a female driver recruitment day in Cork city centre next Sunday, May 7.

Aspiring female bus drivers who want the chance to learn more about the Professional Bus Driver positions should go along to Capwell Depot from 10am to 4pm. 

The recruitment process includes an interview, a driving assessment, and a written assessment.

One in four Bus Éireann trainee drivers are currently female. 

The open day is aimed at recruiting women with full Category D bus licences and also welcomes those who hold a full clean B Class licence for over two years.

Bus Éireann female drivers will be available on the day to share information on the role and the professional driver training programme. 

Interviews and driving assessments will also be available on the day for anyone interested in beginning the recruitment process.

Klaudia Minto told C103 FM that she worked as a chef before embarking on her career as a bus driver in Cork two and half years ago.

“They can try and drive the bus and see if this is for them, but I can tell you most of the women that come, they will say ‘yes I like it, I can do it.’ It’s just a mental block that is stopping women from doing this job, otherwise they are very, very capable to do it,” she said.

More details are available at careers.buseireann.ie

Meet the new woman behind the wheel of Cork's buses 

