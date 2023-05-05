‘We have zero power' says Cork city councillor as she resigns her seat

“What was at the heart of how I made my decision was the question ‘What kind of a councillor do I want to be?” she said.
“There are councillors that do the job, they attend the meetings, they respond to emails, and that’s their role, but that’s not the role that I envisioned for myself and it’s not the role that I went for my community and how I would act over the coming five years.”
She said that her hope had been that things might calm down, that she might find more hours in the day, but she said that looking into the next 12 months, she had to accept that things were not likely to change significantly.