Carer pleads guilty to stealing more than €45k from elderly woman in Cork

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than €45,000 from an elderly person for whom she was acting as a carer.

Catherine Gregg of the Cottage, Ballinaclashet, Belgooly in Co Cork entered a signed plea at Bandon District Court and will now progress to Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

The court heard that the 46-year-old had been the carer of the injured party, who was an elderly woman.

Ms Gregg faced 17 different charges, dating from September 1, 2018 to September, 30, 2021, and involving various amounts.

Her solicitor, Tony Greenway, confirmed to Judge James McNulty that Ms Gregg would be entering a signed plea.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the judge that the 17 allegations of theft were under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act and that all related to when Ms Gregg was working as a carer.

The sums involved were as small as €14.50 but also involved larger amounts, such as €1,866.69 taken on a date in November 2018.

The specific amount stolen in total amounted to €45,773.93, the court was told. The Judge also heard that it involved the same injured party in all incidents.

Judge McNulty said on hearing the financial scale of the thefts: “That is indeed a serious matter.”

Ms Gregg was released on bail on her own bond of €5,000, no cash required, to appear before the current sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court this Thursday for sentencing.

Legal aid was extended to cover those proceedings.