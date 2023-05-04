Spring Covid booster vaccine clinics

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is calling on all those eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine to make an appointment for their nearest clinic.

The ‘spring booster’ is for people aged 70 and older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults, and people aged five and older with a weak immune system.

Those eligible must wait at least three months since their previous vaccine, or since they had a Covid-19 infection, before getting the booster.

Specialist registrar in public health medicine for Cork and Kerry, Dr Michael Hanrahan, said: “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get their Spring Covid-19 booster this May, to come along.

“This booster will help keep you protected against serious illness due to covid-19. It’s important to remember that people’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people and those with a weak immune system.”

Appointments are available at the North Main St vaccination centre (T12 A6WX) for those aged 12 and over today, from 8am to 4pm, and tomorrow, from 8am to 2pm.

Appointments are available for those aged 5-11 on Saturday from 9am to 11am and appointments will be available for those aged six months to four years on Saturday from 11.30am to 2pm.

Appointments for those aged 12 and older will also be available at the Bantry Newtown vaccination centre (P75 H304) tomorrow from 9am to 4pm and for those aged 5-11 from 2pm to 4pm.

Those unsure of their vaccine status can check by contacting HSElive on 1800 700 700. To book an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/2zj7beeb