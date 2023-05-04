Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 08:45

Spring Covid booster vaccine clinics

The ‘spring booster’ is for people aged 70 and older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults, and people aged five and older with a weak immune system.
Spring Covid booster vaccine clinics

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is calling on all those eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine to make an appointment for their nearest clinic. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is calling on all those eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine to make an appointment for their nearest clinic.

The ‘spring booster’ is for people aged 70 and older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults, and people aged five and older with a weak immune system.

Those eligible must wait at least three months since their previous vaccine, or since they had a Covid-19 infection, before getting the booster.

Specialist registrar in public health medicine for Cork and Kerry, Dr Michael Hanrahan, said: “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get their Spring Covid-19 booster this May, to come along.

“This booster will help keep you protected against serious illness due to covid-19. It’s important to remember that people’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people and those with a weak immune system.”

Appointments are available at the North Main St vaccination centre (T12 A6WX) for those aged 12 and over today, from 8am to 4pm, and tomorrow, from 8am to 2pm.

Appointments are available for those aged 5-11 on Saturday from 9am to 11am and appointments will be available for those aged six months to four years on Saturday from 11.30am to 2pm.

Appointments for those aged 12 and older will also be available at the Bantry Newtown vaccination centre (P75 H304) tomorrow from 9am to 4pm and for those aged 5-11 from 2pm to 4pm.

Those unsure of their vaccine status can check by contacting HSElive on 1800 700 700. To book an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/2zj7beeb

Read More

Cork to host ADHD event to raise awareness and support those with the condition

More in this section

CUH department receives award for eliminating need for permanent tattoos in radiotherapy CUH department receives award for eliminating need for permanent tattoos in radiotherapy
Cork singer and songwriter to mark a year of protesting housing crisis in Dublin today Cork singer and songwriter to mark a year of protesting housing crisis in Dublin today
Landlords deny allegations over Cork house, court hears Landlords deny allegations over Cork house, court hears
#covid-19cork health
gavel

Cork motorist jailed and banned for eight years for driving while already disqualified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more