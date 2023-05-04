Cork to host ADHD event to raise awareness and support those with the condition

The Cork branch of ADHD Ireland will be hosting an event taking place in Cork city this month to raise awareness of the condition among the adult population. Living and Working with ADHD will also promote an understanding of the challenges faced by adults with ADHD in daily living and work.

The keynote speaker for the event will be the broadcaster and podcaster Keith Walsh. Keith was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 49 and he will share his experience of living with the condition, including how he learned to cope with it and, ultimately, succeed because of it.

The well-known presenter will then join a panel discussion with two local professionals with ADHD, coach Ailín Kennedy and journalist Mike McGrath-Bryan.

Speaking about his diagnosis, Keith said: “I was delighted to be asked to speak at the Living and Working with ADHD event and I look forward to meeting other adults who’ve had a late diagnosis and to let them know that there are lots of people they can turn to for advice.”

The awareness event is open to adults with ADHD or who suspect that they may have ADHD, and it takes place on Wednesday, May 17, at 7.30pm in St Peter’s, North Main Street.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental difference that affects approximately 5% of the population. Individuals typically struggle with organisation, staying focused, and self regulation. This can lead to feelings of frustration, anxiety and desperation as they navigate a world primarily designed for neurotypical people.

Martin Finn, service development manager of the Cork branch of ADHD Ireland, said he hopes those attending the event will gain a new perspective on what it means to have ADHD.

“We are looking forward to hearing from our speakers Keith, Ailín and Mike as we share stories, tools and strategies.

"We hope adults with ADHD will come away with a sense of hope and self acceptance and even appreciation for the many positive traits of ADHD such as creative thinking and problem solving.”