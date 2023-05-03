Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 10:55

Cork hospital continues to record high numbers on trolleys

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 94 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals as of 8am on Wednesday.
Cork hospital continues to record high numbers on trolleys

Cork University Hospital (CUH) continues to record the second-highest numbers on trolleys across the country.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) continues to record the second-highest numbers on trolleys across the country, with a total of 77 people recorded on trolleys at the hospital on Wednesday.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 94 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals as of 8am on Wednesday.

Of the 77 patients waiting on trolleys at CUH, 63 of them were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and a further 14 were waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of people on trolleys on Wednesday, with a total of 124 people recorded on trolleys at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 17 patients waiting in ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were no patients recorded on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) on Wednesday morning.

Following the bank holiday weekend, there were a total of 87 patients on trolleys across Cork on Tuesday morning.

There were 68 patients on trolleys at CUH, 16 patients on trolleys at MUH, and three patients on trolleys in West Cork at BGH.

Read More

Concerns over HSE nursing homes fees in Cork

More in this section

Man Texas police catch man accused of killing five of his neighbours 
Couple settle case against Cork maternity hospital over baby's death Couple settle case against Cork maternity hospital over baby's death
Breaking Bad star pays a visit to Cork museum Breaking Bad star pays a visit to Cork museum
<p>Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic incident on the N40 between the Mahon Interchange and the Jack Lynch Tunnel. file image. </p>

LATEST: Cork traffic queues start to clear following N40 incident 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more