Cork hospital continues to record high numbers on trolleys

Cork University Hospital (CUH) continues to record the second-highest numbers on trolleys across the country, with a total of 77 people recorded on trolleys at the hospital on Wednesday.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 94 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals as of 8am on Wednesday.

Of the 77 patients waiting on trolleys at CUH, 63 of them were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and a further 14 were waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of people on trolleys on Wednesday, with a total of 124 people recorded on trolleys at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 17 patients waiting in ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were no patients recorded on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) on Wednesday morning.

Following the bank holiday weekend, there were a total of 87 patients on trolleys across Cork on Tuesday morning.

There were 68 patients on trolleys at CUH, 16 patients on trolleys at MUH, and three patients on trolleys in West Cork at BGH.