Concerns over HSE nursing homes fees in Cork

Tadhg Daly, a native of Drimoleague in Co Cork, was speaking in the aftermath of recently published figures in Cork which showed that HSE nursing homes were receiving an average of €661 more under Fair Deal fees payable when compared with private and voluntary counterparts.
The figures, which were taken during snapshots of time in January 2023 and in January 2022, showed the average fees for 19 HSE nursing homes in Cork city and county in January 2023 were €1,734 compared to €1,570 in January 2022. This represented an increase of 10.4%.
Mr Daly said 20 nursing homes closed their doors in the past year.
“Communities are losing nursing home care services, and this will have very detrimental implications and leave health and social care without vital services. The closures will continue until urgent stability is brought into being by Government.”