Campaigners protest outside newly opened pub in Cork

CAMPAIGNERS in Cork who are backed by a UK protest group have campaigned outside the newly opened BrewDog pub in Cork city to raise awareness of past allegations of mistreatment by the franchise.

The new pub, located by the courthouse on Washington Street, is being operated by Westside Leisure Ltd, a local company with a long history of running bars and venues around Cork, but the campaigners wish to highlight issues with the Brewdog parent brand.

Speaking to The Echo, one of the protest organisers said they are a group of individuals, working in the industry, along with friends, who want people to know the full story.

They have been backed by ‘Punks with Purpose’, a UK group creating awareness around the claims of former BrewDog staff.

“I followed the brand closely when it set up in 2007, as a worker-focused brand, and I was disappointed by what I learned,” a Cork campaigner said.

“We felt people needed to hear the full story, 61 staff members spoke out about their mistreatment and they are still waiting for an apology.”

In a statement to The Echo Brewdog said its ‘people are its most important asset’.

“We took the claims of some former employees very seriously and embarked on a cultural review of the business last year and in May we launched our new Blueprint, announcing a host of new benefits for staff and venue workers, which has set a new standard for the hospitality industry.”

Westside Leisure Ltd has been operating bars and clubs in the city for the last 40 years, including the Bróg, BarBarossa, Voodoo Rooms, Popscene, Alibi and BarBarella.

“As a local company operating bars and clubs in Cork for 40 years with almost 200 team members, we are proud and excited to bring BrewDog here to the city,” the company said.

“Since the initial announcement of our franchise partnership, the community reaction has been hugely positive, and booking enquiries have been pouring in.

“Additionally, despite the current nationwide staffing crisis, we have had a huge response from those wanting to work with us, which is not only a testament to our own reputation as an employer in Cork, but also to the popularity of the BrewDog brand.”