Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 10:34

Macroom Garda Station ‘urgently’ needed

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Aindrias Moynihan has called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “urgently” advance the construction of the planned new regional Garda headquarters in Cork.
Macroom Garda Station ‘urgently’ needed

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Aindrias Moynihan has called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “urgently” advance the construction of the planned new regional Garda headquarters in Cork.

Eoin Kelleher

PLANS to build a new Garda regional headquarters in Macroom must be advanced, according to a local TD.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Aindrias Moynihan has called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to “urgently” advance the construction of the planned new regional Garda headquarters in Cork.

The TD urged Leo Varadkar in the Dáil to expedite the construction of the new station in Macroom.

Planning permission for the headquarters in Macroom was granted in 2021.

“A new policing model has been rolled out in many parts of the country and is now being rolled out in Cork County,” said Mr Moynihan.

“A very obvious part of that policing model appears to be missing for Cork: while the headquarters has been identified in Macroom, and planning and the site ready for it, it is not being advanced.

“It needs to be prioritised and urgently advanced without delay.”

The Taoiseach, in response to Mr Moynihan, said his officials were working on the matter and the project was “heading in the right direction”.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil: 

“We need a new station in Macroom pretty urgently, and also in Clonmel and Deputy Moynihan is correct to say that the difficulty is it has been rolled into a wider PPP project involving two Garda stations, one in Macroom, one in Clonmel, and the Hammond Lane court complex in Dublin.

“And that might have been a good idea at the time, but it clearly hasn’t worked out. So I have officials working on decoupling that, and that would allow us to proceed to construction, both in Macroom and Clonmel within months and then Hammond Lane would be a standalone PPP and that might take a bit longer.

“That’s what we’re working on at the moment. It’s heading in the right direction,” added Mr Varadkar.

Read More

New Garda system for logging calls to be rolled out in Cork city in coming weeks

More in this section

Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure
Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry
Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig
cork gardamacroom
<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Water disruptions on southside

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more