New Garda system for logging calls to be rolled out in Cork city in coming weeks

GARDAÍ are rolling out a new high-tech system for logging calls with computer aided dispatch in Cork city in the coming weeks, in a bid to increase response times.

The new IT system, called 'Garda Safe', is the greatest transformation in Garda communications in decades.

Already introduced to Galway, Cork will precede Waterford as the next city to undergo the changeover, in a nationwide initiative.

An Garda Síochána operates a Regional Control Room strategy which ensures that the most appropriate Garda resources are available to respond to calls for service from the public, including situations where a local resource is not immediately available, said a Garda spokesperson.

“Calls for service, routed through the Regional Control Rooms are prioritised for response, based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the information provided by the caller at the time and the level of response requested by the caller.

"Higher priority calls will always take priority over lower priority calls."

DISPATCH SYSTEM 35 YEARS OLD

“The current Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system was introduced in 1987, 35 years ago. A replacement project for CAD , called CADII 'Garda Safe', is currently operational in the North West Region, and will be rolled out incrementally across the three other already established Regional Control rooms in Dublin, Anglesea Street and Waterford over the coming months,” said the spokesperson.

CADII incorporates the latest control room technology, including mapping, mobile computing, automatic vehicle and person location, and digital radio and telephone integration.

CADII has been designed and developed to provide better information leading to better real-time decisions, more efficient and effective responses, richer collaboration, safer deployment of Garda resources and greater supervisory and management reporting tools.

Where a member of the public contacts 999 or their local Garda station with a call for service this call is handled by the relevant Regional Control Room, which ensures the most appropriate local resource is dispatched to assist the public supported by other resources as necessary.

An Garda Síochána will soon provide more detailed information and specifications on the CADII 'Garda Safe' system and integrated Regional Control Room Strategy, added the Garda spokesperson.