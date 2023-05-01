Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure

Youghal RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked to launch for the fourth time over the May Bank Holiday weekend today coming to the aid of a RIB that had broken down due to engine failure.

The 5.5m RIB broke down approximately five miles south-east of Youghal harbour.

Youghal RNLI’s Atlantic 85 class lifeboat, helmed by John Griffin Jnr, launched just after 3.30pm this afternoon and reached the casualty vessel within ten minutes.

Weather conditions were described as favourable with a force three south-westerly wind on a falling tide.

When the lifeboat crew arrived on scene the crew observed that the two people onboard the vessel had succeeded in restarting the engine and that the boat was functionally operating.

They did not need further assistance but requested the lifeboat crew to escort them back to the Ferry Point in Youghal harbour where they originally had set out from, in case the vessel got into difficulty again.

“The two people aboard the boat had many means of communication to call for assistance and they were able to successfully contact the Coast Guard and request help.

“As they were far from land when the vessel broke down, this was important for their safety while at sea,” Youghal RNLI deputy launching authority, Mark Nolan said.

“This call out was the fourth one for our volunteer crew over the bank holiday weekend and I would like to thank them, along with our shore crew, for dropping everything to answer these calls.

“As volunteers, they train for each type of emergency at sea and often don’t know what they are launching to until they arrive on scene.

“Sadly, during the weekend, the lifeboat crew launched, as part of a multi-agency response, to an incident in Whiting Bay where a young man drowned in a swimming accident,” Mr Nolan continued. “We send our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”