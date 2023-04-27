Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 10:27

Song celebrating Cork's 'Echo Boys' to be launched 

The song marks the lives of The Evening Echo and The Echo sellers
The Echo Boy sculpture in Cork city centre. Picture: Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

A SONG paying tribute to The Echo sellers will be launched by Echo Boy Joey Neville this Friday night.

Joey Neville will be launching The Echo Boy Song this Friday, April 28 in St Peter’s Church, North Main Street from 6pm to 8pm.

Joey said the song marks the lives of The Evening Echo and The Echo sellers. 

“The song is a historical marking of the lives of the Evening Echo and The Echo sellers as we are a dying breed of the Cork landscape. I felt it had to be marked.

Joey revealed that other musicians and friends of his will also be performing in St Peter’s Church this Friday night. 

“I am involving some of the many people and groups that I am involved with. Dreamers Boomers a group led by Sian Brown working out of the Simon Community will play songs which the group have written.

“High Hopes Choir will also be singing a few songs and they will join in with the chorus of The Echo Boy Song at the launch night. We are also going to pay tribute to Mandy Murphy, a beautiful and talented musician whose anniversary occurred on April 12. Her daughter Romy is going to sing with me,” he added.

The concert at St Peter’s Church this Friday night is free and all are welcome.

