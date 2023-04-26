Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 17:44

125 statements taken so far in investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca

There have been 250 lines of enquiry.
125 statements have been taken so far in the investigation of the murder of young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day.

Liam Heylin

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the progress of the investigation at Cork District Court.

“A preliminary post-mortem report has been received. 125 statements have been taken thus far. There have been 250 lines of enquiry. The state was awaiting post-mortem results but we have a preliminary report now.

“The DPP also requested judicial authority to interview and obtain statements from a number of witnesses who reside in Brazil. These have been taken now. We expect the file to be sent to the DPP within two to three weeks.

“And the defence, to be fair, have consented to a three-week adjournment,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said: “It is clearly good progress. My client accepts that.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until May 17.

The accused man appeared by video link from Cork prison at Cork District Court and a Portuguese interpreter was present in court to translate proceedings.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital. 

The late Ms Fonseca’s remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16.

