Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 11:33

Cork man gets suspended sentence for VAT offences

Liam Heylin

A TWO-year-suspended jail sentence was imposed on a 49-year-old man for VAT offences which left him with a €38,000 liability to the Revenue Commissioners. Gerry Conway, investigator in the criminal prosecutions division of the Revenue Commissioners, outlined the background to the case against Yacoub Abdoulaye, of Elizabeth Place, Southern Road, Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The investigation was carried out initially by the tax office in Cork comparing VAT which was paid by DHL to the defendant and the amount which he later paid to revenue.

Mr Conway said DHL indicated that they paid X and that the defendant returned Y to the revenue commissioners and that X and Y did not tally.

Ultimately, the defendant pleaded guilty to charges related to various VAT offences and under-reporting the VAT paid to him on a contract basis by DHL.

Defence senior counsel, Ray Boland, said the 49-year-old, who was originally from Chad and is now an Irish citizen, was in very poor health and only able to work three days a week at the moment. 

The Money Advice Bureau and Revenue came to an agreement recommending the defendant pay back €100 per month.

Mr Boland said it was acknowledged that the defendant would never pay back all of the €38,000 – €15,000 of which was made up of penalties – but that it was all the accused could afford.

Judge Boyle was told that the Revenue Commissioners were anxious to have the matter finalised in court.

