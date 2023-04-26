Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 08:30

Cork money advice service sees increase in calls since lifting of eviction ban 

"We urge tenants facing challenges to contact us.” 
Cork money advice service sees increase in calls since lifting of eviction ban 

MABS, who provide impartial advice to anyone who wants help in managing their money and taking control of debt, had already been working with a high volume of people seeking support due to rising costs.

Elaine Whelan

SOUTH Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) experienced a significant increase in calls from people in the three weeks since the lifting of the eviction ban on March 31.

The Cork branch of MABS has said that the increase has been especially prevalent in the older population, as referrals from over 65s are on the rise.

MABS, who provide impartial advice to anyone who wants help in managing their money and taking control of debt, had already been working with a high volume of people seeking support due to rising costs.

However, they are now seeing people impacted by the lifting of the ban, and those worried about receiving potential eviction notices with further financial concern due to energy prices remaining high, despite wholesale prices coming down.

“We have recorded an increase in people with concerns following the lifting of the eviction ban, many who have immediately been affected, and those who are concerned about when an eviction notice comes," Ursula Collins, Regional Manager for South Munster MABS said.

"The government has put measures into place to help, such as the purchase with tenant in situ scheme to those eligible, but we do urge tenants facing challenges to contact us.” 

MABS want to reassure people that there are steps in place to support those affected, and that MABS, alongside other support facilities, are there to help those who are worried.

“We are here, for free and in confidence, online or in person appointments. For specific housing advice, we will refer you to the right place for support, whether that is Threshold, your Local Authority, or the Residential Tenancy Board." 

Read More

Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background €17k cash discovered stashed in fridge at West Cork property during drugs search
Student health and wellbeing survey Planning permission granted for the construction of a new 600 pupil secondary school in Cork City
'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player 'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player
politicscost of living crisishousing crisis
<p>Charles Fort in Kinsale was listed as the 10th most popular paid visitor attraction in the country. Picture Dan Linehan.</p>

Cork attractions make list of most visited OPW heritage sites in 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more