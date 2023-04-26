Cork money advice service sees increase in calls since lifting of eviction ban 

SOUTH Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) experienced a significant increase in calls from people in the three weeks since the lifting of the eviction ban on March 31.

The Cork branch of MABS has said that the increase has been especially prevalent in the older population, as referrals from over 65s are on the rise.

MABS, who provide impartial advice to anyone who wants help in managing their money and taking control of debt, had already been working with a high volume of people seeking support due to rising costs.

However, they are now seeing people impacted by the lifting of the ban, and those worried about receiving potential eviction notices with further financial concern due to energy prices remaining high, despite wholesale prices coming down.

“We have recorded an increase in people with concerns following the lifting of the eviction ban, many who have immediately been affected, and those who are concerned about when an eviction notice comes," Ursula Collins, Regional Manager for South Munster MABS said.

"The government has put measures into place to help, such as the purchase with tenant in situ scheme to those eligible, but we do urge tenants facing challenges to contact us.”

MABS want to reassure people that there are steps in place to support those affected, and that MABS, alongside other support facilities, are there to help those who are worried.

“We are here, for free and in confidence, online or in person appointments. For specific housing advice, we will refer you to the right place for support, whether that is Threshold, your Local Authority, or the Residential Tenancy Board."