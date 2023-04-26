Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 07:50

Ukrainian community to join Cork Chernobyl ceremony today 

“The empathy and love of the Irish will be evident as always as we stand with Ukraine in their time of need." 
Ukrainian community to join Cork Chernobyl ceremony today 

Fiona Corcoran (centre) of Greater Chernobyl Cause (GCC) with some of the charity's supporters, Diane and Ben Lee, Lee Crash Repairs; Aina Sage, GCC, and James O'Driscoll, Noble Fireplaces, at the GCC office, Southside Industrial Estate, Cork. File picture. 

Sarah Horgan

UKRAINIANS living all over Cork will come together for a special ceremony today to commemorate the Chernobyl disaster.

The event, taking place at midday in Bishop Lucey Park, will be organised by members of the Greater Chernobyl Cause who acknowledge the disaster on April 26 every year.

This week marks 37 years since the No 4 reactor exploded at the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant near Pripyat, Ukraine. It resulted in 30-40 times the level of radioactivity released by atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, is expected to attend the event which will also have a focus on the new challenges facing today’s Ukrainian people.

Greater Chernobyl Cause founder Fiona Corcoran said that nobody can predict the impact the disaster’s legacy will have on future generations.

Ms Corcoran described how her charity has been supporting the country during such trying times.

“We finance humanitarian hubs in Ukrainian cities, including Lviv, Kviv and Kharkiv, now dubbed the ‘city of no windows’ due to the destruction caused by constant shelling,” she said. “In these cities, Ukrainian citizens endure constant power cuts and blackouts. There is little prospect of work or proper education. Our charity works hard to support those suffering as much as we can with such projects as providing generators to schools so that children can have some normality, building a community bomb shelter and funding hubs which provide support 24 hours a day.

“We provide counselling, as trauma upon trauma are heaped on the people of Ukraine. 

"However, there seems to be no end to the trauma for these innocent victims, as war continues.”

The event will be marked with an afternoon of music, poetry, and prayer. Pupils from Goggins Hill National School are preparing to sing the Ukrainian National Anthem, in solidarity with many Ukrainian children, who up to a year ago, enjoyed homes, security and normal lives.

Fiona thanked the people of Cork for supporting the charity’s events.

“The empathy and love of the Irish will be evident as always as we stand with Ukraine in their time of need." 

Also in attendance on the day will be Lord Mayor of Cork, Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, emergency services personnel, and members of the Defence Force, along with school children and the general public.

Read More

Mum put Fiona Corcoran on the path to helping others

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background €17k cash discovered stashed in fridge at West Cork property during drugs search
Student health and wellbeing survey Planning permission granted for the construction of a new 600 pupil secondary school in Cork City
'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player 'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player
charitycommunity & volunteering
<p>Charles Fort in Kinsale was listed as the 10th most popular paid visitor attraction in the country. Picture Dan Linehan.</p>

Cork attractions make list of most visited OPW heritage sites in 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more