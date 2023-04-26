Cork stuntwoman in heart of the action in Hollywood

A CLONAKILTY stuntwoman has been tempted out of retirement after landing herself yet another Hollywood role.

Former Montfort College of Performing Arts student, Avril Murphy can now be seen on the big screen alongside high-profile stars like Hugh grant and Michelle Rodriguez in fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The movie, which is currently screening in cinemas across Ireland, is based on the computer game of the same name.

Avril, who worked as healthcare assistant during the covid-19 pandemic, has made a name for herself as one of Ireland’s most sought over stunt performers.

Her striking looks have enabled her to double up as some of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars including Jessica Chastain.

The West Cork native previously announced her retirement from the industry.

However, the opportunity to act in addition to performing stunts in the latest blockbuster proved too difficult to resist. Her success follows roles in Netflix show Fate: the Winx Saga and movies such as The Rhythm section. She also boasts credits in Vikings, Penny Dreadful, among other series.

Working on Dungeons and Dragons was a dream come true for Avril given that her brothers watched the show religiously while growing up. She spoke to The Echo about her role in the movie.

“I worked primarily as a stunt performer and was involved in many of the action scenes in the movie including large falls, explosions and fight sequences,” she said.

“I was also given a small acting role as a heckler, which was really exciting as I have a big love for acting.”

Avril originally became involved in stunt work more than a decade ago when a colleague on a Cork Opera House production of Grease suggested she try it.

“Over the last ten years I’ve been growing my career in stunt performing and acting in TV and movies,” she said.

“Through my work and the reputation I’ve built I’m known to some of the lead stunt co-ordinators in the industry so when a job comes up that fits my skills they give me a call.” Avril is keen to pursue television and movie acting following her positive experience on the Dungeons & Dragons set.

“While I love stunt performing, more recently I have been shifting my focus more towards my passion for acting.

“When this opportunity came up it was the perfect fit as it allowed me to leverage my skills as an experienced stunt woman while also getting the opportunity to have a small acting role.”

Avril hopes she can inspire others with her success and determination.

“It’s nice to think that an Irish woman from a small town like Clonakilty could get a role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Small wins along the way all add up.”

The performer wasn’t phased by the A-list actors on set “I knew some of the crew and stunt team so was very excited to be back working alongside such a talented bunch. The A-list actors involved were also very exciting and I was looking forward to meeting Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine to name but a few.”

Stuntwoman Avril Murphy who features in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

She described the type of stunts required for the movie.

“One of the unique things about this project was the range of stunts they required. From dodging explosions to intense fight scenes and zero gravity falls I was asked to use a broad range of my skills.

“Specifically the zero gravity scene was a real adrenaline rush. Shortly after my acting part in the movie you will see the magician cast a spell that sends me flying into the ceiling and smashing back down again.

“We spent a lot of time preparing, practicing and hanging from harnesses to get this right and I was delighted to see it in the final cut. Let’s just say we weren’t eating much on those days.”

Avril opened up about her highlights from the production.

“Working on this type of project is always a lot of fun and getting to work with so many talented people creates endless memories and lifelong friendships.

“We were so lucky with the weather as it was a scorching 33 degrees and we got to film fun scenes in the sun with great people. Specifically Hugh Grant was very polite and great fun.

“He put everyone at ease with his sense of humour on set. Overall everyone was very pleasant and excited to rehearse and practice their stunts.”

Mr Murphy recently had the chance to view the finished product on the big screen with her partner.

“I went to watch the movie in a large Odeon cinema with my partner and it was a little surreal to be honest,” she said.

“I had no idea what to expect and how I would react to seeing my scene on the big screen.

“It was a nice surprise as a lot of times things get cut. My family and friends were over the moon.

“Overall, I had a tremendous sense of pride but more than that I was so happy that the people who supported me on my journey over the years got to see me doing both stunts and acting in a box office hit.”

Avril has worked hard to succeed in the industry.

“Sometimes it can be hard to make it in this industry and it takes a lot of blind faith to keep going, but when you get a small breakthrough like this it makes it all worth it. My favourite part of the project was the friends I made and the friends I got to work with again. I definitely enjoyed shooting my part as the director of photography was Irish so we had a nice chat and he helped calm my nerves.

“The excitement around set and the actors made you feel this was going to be a pretty awesome production to be part of.”