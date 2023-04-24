'Covid is still very much present in the CUH' - Concerns raised over ending of mandatory mask wearing 

CONCERN has been expressed after mandatory wearing of masks in hospital settings came to end last week.

The new rules allow for health and care workers, and for patients and visitors to enter a health and care setting without wearing of a mask.

Due to safety concerns for both staff and patients, many healthcare professionals are continuing to wear masks despite the relaxing of rules and urge patients and visitors to do the same where possible.

A nurse in Cork University Hospital, Megan Cronin has criticised the move to completely remove all mandatory safety measures, while outbreaks of covid continue.

“Covid is still very much present in the CUH," she said.

"I just think it’s a big jump from full PPE to nothing at all because anyone could have covid.”

She has expressed concern that while Covid figures have lessened since the height of the pandemic, concerns for personal safety still remains a key issue for staff in hospitals and clinical settings.

“I’d like to wear them not only to protect myself, as I have asthma, but also the patients. I have been on the oncology wards, and I have seen how detrimental getting something like covid can be to the patient’s treatment. They are so immunosuppressed, and staff do not want to bring in any kind of illness to them,” the nurse explained.

Healthcare staff believe the move has come at the wrong time as struggles with overcrowding in Cork hospitals remains a serious issue.

In addition to protection from infection, healthcare staff have also found the wearing of masks to be beneficial when dealing with certain medical issues. The face masks have acted as a barrier for staff, protecting their facial features from splashes and odours.

A spokesperson for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said they have major concerns about the announcement.

“We want the HSE to assure staff that they will be fully supported in the event of serious outbreaks but also if there is friction between those who have differing views on mask-wearing in healthcare settings.

“Our members are already working in intense and overcrowded environments at the moment, they do not need to deal with additional pressure if there are differing views on mask-wearing in already overcrowded wards,” the spokesperson added.