Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 09:37

Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal assault of elderly man in Cork

Gardaí are asking for one taxi driver in particular to make contact with them. 
Florence (known as Florrie) O’Sullivan died on April 6 from injuries sustained in the course of an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork City on March 11. 

Echo reporter

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of an elderly man in The Glen in Cork city last month have issued a fresh appeal for information and are asking for one taxi driver in particular to make contact with them. 

Following his death, Gardaí said an incident room had been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation had commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Mr O’Sullivan, passed away at Cork University Hospital with members of his family at his bedside. The 68-year-old was originally from Adrigole in West Cork. 

A post-mortem was completed by State pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster following his death, but the results were not disclosed for what gardaí described as “operational reasons”.

"Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and continue to appeal for witnesses and those with video footage to come forward," a spokesperson said this morning. 

"They are also appealing for information on a white Volkswagen taxi that was observed in the Glentransna Court area between 8pm and 8:20pm on Saturday, 11th March 2023, and are asking the driver of this taxi to make contact with them." 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

