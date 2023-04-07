Murder investigation launched after death of pensioner assaulted last month

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a pensioner who was the victim of an assault in Cork city last month.

The 69-year-old man, who has been named locally as Florrie O’Sullivan, was assaulted in an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork on March 11.

Mr O’Sullivan passed away on Thursday afternoon at Cork University Hospital.

Following the incident, a 29-year-old man was detained on a charge of assault causing harm and the matter is currently before the courts.

A post-mortem was completed on Friday afternoon by State pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, but the results are not being disclosed for what gardaí described as “operational reasons”.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said an incident room had been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation had commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A garda spokesperson said investigating gardaí were appealing to the public for assistance with this investigation, and were keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glentransa Court area of The Glen on Saturday, 11 March between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation.

Gardaí say they are also appealing to anyone who may have video footage of the incident, asking that they make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Councillor Ted Tynan, who represents the Cork City North-East ward, told The Echo on Friday afternoon that Mr O’Sullivan’s family and friends would be grieving for him.

“It’s an awful tragedy for his family and friends, who will be mourning his loss,” Mr Tynan said.

A garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí in Cork are continuing to investigate the fatal assault of a man that occurred at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork City on the 11th March 2023.

“The man, aged in his 60s, passed away at Cork University Hospital yesterday, 6th April 2023.

“Earlier this afternoon, a post-mortem was completed by State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster. The results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

“An incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance with this investigation.

“Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glentransa Court area of The Glen on Saturday, 11th March 2023 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation.

“Gardaí would also appeal to people who may have video footage of the incident, to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”