'This money will be absolutely life-changing': Cork woman wins €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus 

A Cork woman who picked up a cheque worth €500,000 at Lotto HQ this afternoon said the money will be ‘life-changing’ for her family.

The lucky Cork punter won an incredible €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw that was held on Friday, February 24.

The winning ticket was sold on Thursday, February 23, in SuperValu on Main Street in Charleville.

The Cork woman who wishes to remain private said that it still doesn’t feel real’ after picking up her cheque at Lottery HQ.

“Although it’s been almost two months since the win, it still doesn’t feel real that we’ve won it. I’m sure that once I can see the money in my bank account, it’ll feel like it’s actually real life,” she said.

“We’re going to take a couple of weeks and properly enjoy this win,” she said.

“This money will be absolutely life-changing for my family."

"We’ve had an exciting few weeks at home and I have no shortage of suggestions for how to spend the money."

"We are going to be incredibly sensible and spend the bulk of the money paying off the mortgage and some other loans."

“I’ve had my eye on a new car for some time so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of something fancy. Before we do anything though, I’ve promised the family a couple of weeks holiday in the sun,” she added.